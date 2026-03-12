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Joe Oltmann Untamed | Erik Holt | Americans:Betrayed from Within | 03.12.26
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In a nation where elections are stolen and the will of the people is ignored, Joe Oltmann Untamed exposes the brutal betrayal from within. Fresh evidence from Runbeck Election Services in Maricopa County shows filled-out ballots mixed with blanks in completely unsecured areas, no chain of custody, no accountability while bipartisan observers watch in horror. This isn’t isolated; it’s the blueprint for why Americans are now second-class citizens in their own country, forced to subsidize radical agendas in blue states that punish success and reward invasion.


From Washington State’s new 9.9% millionaire tax driving Howard Schultz and his family to flee Seattle for Florida, to New York’s legislature backing Zohran Mamdani’s plan to hammer the wealthy with billions in new taxes, the pattern is clear: Democrats raise rates to fund entitlements, illegals, and cronies while businesses and families escape. Chuck Schumer openly vows to reverse every DOGE cut if they retake Congress in 2026, no compromise, total rollback. Meanwhile, Minnesota Democrats unanimously vote to give rent assistance to criminal illegal aliens, and a Pennsylvania councilman rants about arresting ICE agents for doing their jobs.


Joe sits down with whistleblower Erik Holt, the former Colorado fire chief fired after turning over election security footage, his ongoing federal First Amendment retaliation lawsuit now in the Tenth Circuit. This episode is a no-holds-barred indictment of the deep-state playbook: rigged elections, punitive taxes, open borders, and retaliation against anyone who dares speak out. The rot is real, the betrayal is personal, and the fight is now. Tune in and get ready to get angry, then get active. You won’t walk away unchanged. Watch now.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

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