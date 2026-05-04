Murder Charges in Calgary Explained | Defence Strategy That Matters

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Facing a murder charge in Calgary is one of the most serious legal situations in Canada. Understanding how defence strategies work can make a critical difference.
This video explains:
• First-degree vs second-degree murder
• What the Crown must prove
• How defence lawyers analyze evidence
• Key legal strategies like self-defence and Charter violations
Every detail matters when building a strong defence.
📞 Call +1 (368) 999-3369
Business Hours: Monday to Friday – 8:30 to 16:30
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https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/murder-defence-lawyer-strategy-in-calgary