Murder Charges in Calgary Explained | Defence Strategy That Matters

Facing a murder charge in Calgary is one of the most serious legal situations in Canada. Understanding how defence strategies work can make a critical difference.

This video explains:

• First-degree vs second-degree murder

• What the Crown must prove

• How defence lawyers analyze evidence

• Key legal strategies like self-defence and Charter violations

Every detail matters when building a strong defence.

📞 Call +1 (368) 999-3369

Business Hours: Monday to Friday – 8:30 to 16:30

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https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/murder-defence-lawyer-strategy-in-calgary



