THE BAD WAR, M.S. King, Chapter 7, 1945-50, June 27, 2022

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THE HORRIBLE AFTERMATH OF WWII, June 27, 2022The Truth Never Taught about WWII
You can buy this book physically and many of Mike King's books at his site,
https://www.realhistorychan.com/banned-books.html
PDF https://ia801304.us.archive.org/3/items/TheBadWarTheTruthNEVERTaughtAboutWorldWarII/TheBadWarTheTruthNeverTaughtAboutWorldWarIiversion2MikeKing.pdf
Mike King - THE REAL HISTORY CHANNEL
realhistorychan.com/anyt-04262021.html
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