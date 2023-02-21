Helgens Demokratifester

Demokratifest Internet
Martins 'DigiDemo'
Fredagen 24 feb 2023 klockan 19:00-20:30
Demokratifest Umeå, Renmarkstorget, lördagen 25 feb 2023, klockan 12:00-14:00
Demokratifest Göteborg, Brunnsparken, lördagen 25 feb 2023, klockan 12:00-14:00
Mer information på
www.demokratifest.nu
