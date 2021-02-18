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Medical Tyranny/Psychiatric evaluation/HR 127
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100 views • February 18, 2021
The History of the Holocaust is a reminder of where psychiatric medications developed in the 1920's and into the 40's. Today, People throughout America are over medicated and jobless, dependent on the system.
Since hearing about HR127, Many more new concerns are now becoming quite apparent too.
More information at the Commission on Human Rights.
Since hearing about HR127, Many more new concerns are now becoming quite apparent too.
More information at the Commission on Human Rights.
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