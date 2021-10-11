Highly CENSORED Urgent Warning! Rise of The Great Reset, Nano lipids and Hail Hydra Vulgaris

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Dr. Carrie Madej

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Dr. Carrie Madej shares her findings of what she viewed under a microscope in the Covid Vaccine (Moderna). It just keeps getting worse the more and more INDEPENDENT scientists and doctors discover about the hidden ingredients in these vaccines.



When Dr. Madej was looking at vaccine under microscope she saw what appeared to be a living, conscious, intelligent, moving organism. She took pictures and recordings and some of her colleagues said it looked like Hydra Vulgaris. Dr. Madej says this is one of the six model organisms.



What is so unique about this one is that it is IMMORTAL - it doesn't die. It continually regenerates stem cells. It can regenerate so well that if you put it in a blender it will self assemble, but miniaturized.



When Dr. Carrie was looking into who was into this, she found that UC Davis from California was. Guess who they work closely with? Yes, Fauci’s NIH.



They work with HYDRA 2.0 – meaning Human 2.0 that Dr. Carrie talks about in her other videos you can in this Bitchute Channel. UC Davis talks about how this could be used in the development of humanity. They describe this Hydra Vulgaris on their Hydra “Playing Cards”. At the bottom of this playing card it says “Hail Hydra.”



Hail Hydra -- from one of the Marvel characters - this evil Nazi group that was able to get an organism that was injected into a person that would take over their brain and be connected to an AI Program. This is a bonafide college program listing this.

The CDC released more data into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) this past Friday which included cases through October 1, 2021. The U.S. Government is now reporting that in the past 10 months since the emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 shots, 16,310 people have died following those shots. By way of contrast, prior to December, 2020, the date when the first COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization, 6,214 people reportedly died following ALL FDA-approved vaccines for the past 30 years. So in the past 10 months, over 2.5X more people have died following COVID-19 shots than people dying after all vaccines for the past 30 years, according to official government statistics. In addition to recording over 2.5X more people dying after a COVID-19 shot, in the past 10 months following COVID-19 shots there have been more permanent disabilities, more life threatening reactions, and more hospitalizations than the past 30 years following all vaccines. And yet the CDC and the FDA continue to lie to the American people and people around the word by claiming COVID-19 shots are "Safe and Effective." In addition to these recorded deaths following COVID-19 shots, the VAERS database has now recorded 2,102 fetal deaths following the injection of COVID-19 shots into pregnant women for the past 10 months. By way of contrast, VAERS lists 2,184 fetal deaths following all vaccines for the past 30 years. So about as many babies have been lost to pregnant women for the past 10 months following COVID-19 shots as have been lost to pregnant women for the past 30 years following all vaccines. And yet the CDC and FDA are telling all pregnant women to get a COVID-19 shot. Seniors over the age of 65 comprise 76% of the recorded deaths following a COVID-19 shot, which translates to 12,396 deaths according to the latest statistics. How many seniors have died following vaccination for all vaccines for the past 30 years, before the COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization? There were 1,068 deaths in people over the age of 65 following ALL vaccines for the past 30 years. So for the past 10 months, there have been 11.6X more deaths among people over the age of 65 than there have been for the past 30 years following ALL vaccines. And the CDC and FDA just approved a 3rd "booster" COVID-19 shot for this age group.