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2069-6PM ROBERT MUELLER's TEAM UNDER INVESTIGATION & CLINESMITH "KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED"
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12 views • August 20, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2069
SUNDAY - AUGUST 16, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=2393267760 

2069-6PM ROBERT MUELLER's TEAM UNDER INVESTIGATION & CLINESMITH "KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED" 

Horowitz reported that FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith had falsified – deliberately altered – an email to falsely state that Page had never worked with the CIA to investigate suspected Russia agents operating within the U.S.  In fact, the original email clearly stated that Donald Trump’s campaign associate Carter Page had worked for both the CIA and with the FBI.    Clinesmith was aware of this exculpatory information prior to the first FISA application yet failed to disclose it to the FISC.  He then went so far as to alter it to change its meaning in order to bolster the third renewal. 2069-6PM ROBERT MUELLER’s TEAM UNDER INVESTIGATION & CLINESMITH “KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED” – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/2FoBqHq  
 
GUEST: OAN Reporter - John Spiropoulos has produced the local 6pm news in 4 cities: Louisville, Detroit, Miami and Washington, DC. and was the  Personal Finance and Economics reporter for the ABC-TV affiliate in Washington DC. John has written and Produced eight self-help videos and books on personal finance and dozens of police training videos on technology crime including "CyberCrime Fighting" which was funded by the U.S. Justice Department. The program trained state, local and federal law enforcement on how to collect and use digital evidence to solve crimes and catch criminals.   
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