White Sand Beach Koh Chang Thailand หาดทรายขาว

White Sand Beach is the most known, the most famous beach of Koh Chang and the second-longest beach on the island with its 2.1 km stretch. The main reason it's so popular is that it has also been the first place on the island developed for tourism.
White Sand Beach has also the highest activity on the island with all the hotels, resorts, restaurants, pubs, and shops along the main road but also on the beach.
If you are looking for a quiet place to relax far from the noisy civilisation, White Sand is not made for you. But if you want to get everything within walking distance, then it's The place!
