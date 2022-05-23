Dreams, Visions, Angel Visits: Future Picture 05/23/2022

Today we look at a birds eye view of some of the dreams and visions concerning the future of America and the World. What does the near future hold? These dreams and visions has been given by the Lord as a warning to His people. We need to fast and pray for our Nation to delay and even cancel some of the trouble to come.00:00 Supply Chain Disaster09:13 America Splits Israel, God splits America13:25 Great Inflation21:10 Russia Overcome 3 Countries24:09 Global Digital System25:49 Macron likely candidate to become Antichrist29:31 An Overview of the Prophecies32:01 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112