© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dreams, Visions, Angel Visits: Future Picture 05/23/2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • May 23, 2022
Today we look at a birds eye view of some of the dreams and visions concerning the future of America and the World. What does the near future hold? These dreams and visions has been given by the Lord as a warning to His people. We need to fast and pray for our Nation to delay and even cancel some of the trouble to come.
00:00 Supply Chain Disaster
09:13 America Splits Israel, God splits America
13:25 Great Inflation
21:10 Russia Overcome 3 Countries
24:09 Global Digital System
25:49 Macron likely candidate to become Antichrist
29:31 An Overview of the Prophecies
32:01 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
00:00 Supply Chain Disaster
09:13 America Splits Israel, God splits America
13:25 Great Inflation
21:10 Russia Overcome 3 Countries
24:09 Global Digital System
25:49 Macron likely candidate to become Antichrist
29:31 An Overview of the Prophecies
32:01 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.