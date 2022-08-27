Guest-Harmful Content: A Different Look At Solutions 08-27-2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks for a good conversation this morning Harmful. Though we differ on views we can come together and have an intelligent conversation about bettering our society. This should be the goal for us all.
If you are interested in hearing Harmful Contents take on other topics find him here:
Help support my work and I by donating to PayPal.me/philosophypal
Main Channel Harmful Content:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_5bJrxIMOtMvXIpUkoxqA
BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O3ItuQrr5DF9/
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1227693
Odysee Channel:
https://odysee.com/@Mr.Uncensored:d
Backup YouTube Channel UrPalTheDevil:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxSbsoDSuv_IEX-bt6eYcNw