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WAKEY WAKEY EP 1 KEN O'KEEFE/ELISSA HAWKE DEC 2013
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30 views • December 20, 2019
Skip to 18.00 for Ken OKeefe interview
Elissa Hawke takes an exploration into the global awakening that is rapidly encompassing humanity
Anti War/ Anti Government and Human Rights Advocate Ken O'Keefe interviewed by Elissa Hawke. An open and humourous interview despite the heavy subject matter, from Kens past as a US Marine to today, peace activist and one of the strongest unscripted speakers on the planet.
Ken details his involvement in the Mavi Marmara incident where ten people were killed by Israeli forces storming the aid ship to Gaza in 2010, his renouncement of his US Citizenship, his awakening to anarchist principles and his current campaigns
EDIT: In the years since this episode was filmed in 2014, Elissa and many others had a serious falling out with Ken O'Keefe over misused and stolen funds from a community project - https://steemit.com/anarchy/@elissahawke/ken-o-keefe-freefall-the-shooting-star-that-cant-find-a-vein-notes-on-a-dickhead-by-elissa-hawke
https://steemit.com/life/@elissahawke/an-open-musing-about-ken-o-keefe-max-igan-richie-allen-and-david-icke
Elissa Hawke takes an exploration into the global awakening that is rapidly encompassing humanity
Anti War/ Anti Government and Human Rights Advocate Ken O'Keefe interviewed by Elissa Hawke. An open and humourous interview despite the heavy subject matter, from Kens past as a US Marine to today, peace activist and one of the strongest unscripted speakers on the planet.
Ken details his involvement in the Mavi Marmara incident where ten people were killed by Israeli forces storming the aid ship to Gaza in 2010, his renouncement of his US Citizenship, his awakening to anarchist principles and his current campaigns
EDIT: In the years since this episode was filmed in 2014, Elissa and many others had a serious falling out with Ken O'Keefe over misused and stolen funds from a community project - https://steemit.com/anarchy/@elissahawke/ken-o-keefe-freefall-the-shooting-star-that-cant-find-a-vein-notes-on-a-dickhead-by-elissa-hawke
https://steemit.com/life/@elissahawke/an-open-musing-about-ken-o-keefe-max-igan-richie-allen-and-david-icke
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