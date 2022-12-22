Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thick Smoke at Beijing Crematory As COVID Marches On
27 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/614930

Summary：12/21/2022 Beijing crematoriums waft constant smoke. The number of bodies brought over are unusually higher than regular, many of which are death related to COVID. The bottleneck in the demand for cremation services grows as many workers at the facility contract COVID.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket