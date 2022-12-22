Thick Smoke at Beijing Crematory As COVID Marches On

https://gnews.org/articles/614930
Summary：12/21/2022 Beijing crematoriums waft constant smoke. The number of bodies brought over are unusually higher than regular, many of which are death related to COVID. The bottleneck in the demand for cremation services grows as many workers at the facility contract COVID.
