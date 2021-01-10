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Ράινερ Φούλμιχ: PCR και ασυμπτωματική μετάδοση, τα δυο κεντρικά ψέματα που έχτισαν το "αφήγημα COVID"
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528 views • January 10, 2021
Ο δικηγόρος Ράινερ Φούλμιχ, μέλος της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής για τον Κορωνοϊό που συστάθηκε στη Γερμανία, έχει ξεκινήσει σειρά ποινικών διώξεων εναντίον των υπευθύνων της απάτης COVID-19. Στο βίντεο αυτό μιλά για τη μήνυση που κατατέθηκε στη Γερμανία και αναλύει τα δύο κεντρικά ψέματα που θεμελίωσαν το "αφήγημα COVID": ότι όποιος έχει ένα θετικό αποτέλεσμα σε ένα τεστ PCR είναι ασθενείς και μεταδίδουν τον ιό, και ότι υπάρχει μετάδοση από ασυμπτωματικούς φορείς.
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