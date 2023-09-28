Create New Account
Uncensored: Dr. Jason Dean - Plan for AI to OWN HUMANS & Coming Global Cyber Shutdown
High Hopes
2812 Subscribers
598 views
Published Yesterday

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Sep 27, 2023


Dr. Jason Dean joins Maria Zeee with crucial information regarding the next stage of the agenda, helping the awake masses to see how far along the globalist plan really is, and how AI plans to hack and own humans and their consciousness. Dr. Dean also discusses the intel he has received about the coming global cyber shut down.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lg2ej-uncensored-dr.-jason-dean-plan-for-ai-to-own-humans-and-coming-global-cyber.html

Keywords
intelglobalistsaiartificial intelligenceslaveryuncensoredmaria zeeedr jason deanown humansglobal cyber shutdown

