The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 275 - Slo Mo Squeeze

In this video, I want to look at the THREE KEY COMPONENTS that together form the greatest danger to individual freedoms and safety. In fact, these 3 things together will END ALL FREEDOMS for the UN-MARKED. For decades, propagandized, militarized, systematized internet techie fanboys have been parading their stories of HIGH TECH 3rd world war armageddon that threatens the end of life on Earth as we knew it. Most of it is absolute nonsense. It isn’t high-tech missile systems or stealth jets or swarm drones or nuclear bombs or 5G that pose the real threat to the unvaxxed. The 3 Key technologies that will bring everything to an end for the true people of God are 1) the Blockchain Internet, 2) fully automated stores, and 3) the Mark body IMPLANT. That’s right. These 3 technologies combined seal the fate of those who need to buy and sell but don’t have the Mark. Everything is moving to payment by SCANNING. Soon access to FOOD, FUEL, and SERVICES including the INTERNET itself will be by SCANNING an in-the-body IMPLANT. This TRIO of technologies will SQUEEZE the FAITHFUL into a very DIFFICULT POSITION!

THE WORLD IS INJECTED AND EVERYONE THINKS THINGS ARE "NORMAL!"

THREE TECHNOLOGIES WILL SOON BRING THINGS TO AN END!

THE DIVIDE BETWEEN GOD FEARING AND GODLESS GROWS DAILY!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com