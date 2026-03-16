Trump's Oil War in Iran EXPLODES! : Military Experts Say President Has Made Huge Mistake

IRAN War Escalates with More strikes from U.S. and Israel: BUT military experts say it's clear Donald Trump has miscaluculated and underestimated Iran's ability to strike back. Why the war is likely to drag on at least for another three to four weeks...or possibly much much much longer.





Plus today's top stories:





* The world looks to Carney and Canada for leadership in Oslo

* Carney to Meet with Starmer Tomorrow - Preview

* The Horrors of War and the history of propaganda used to recruit young soldiers





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