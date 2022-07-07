Ursula von der Leyen's attitude fits the description of corruption power without accountability

Christian Terhes.





Jul 6, 2022 "Corruption is power without accountability, said an anticorruption expert from Slovenia.





The attitude of the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen clearly fits this description of corruption.





Billions of doses of vaccines were bought by Ursula von der Leyen's Commission based on contracts that were not fully disclosed even to the members of the European Parliament who should check on how she is spending people’s money.





These doses must have cost tens of billions of euros, but we don’t know for sure because the contracts are not published.





If this is not corruption, then what is?





Ursula von der Leyen is lecturing the EU member states on rule of law, but it is her the first one who is not transparent with her activities not with how she is spending people’s money.





I demand therefore that, if Ursula von der Leyen really believes in transparency, to fully publish the contracts she had signed with the vaccine companies so we will know all how much these vaccines have cost."





Speech in the European Parliament on June 4, 2022.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZV8Eaz-zYc



