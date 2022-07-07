BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ursula von der Leyen's attitude fits the description of corruption power without accountability
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
115 views • July 07, 2022

Christian Terhes.


Jul 6, 2022 "Corruption is power without accountability, said an anticorruption expert from Slovenia.


The attitude of the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen clearly fits this description of corruption.


Billions of doses of vaccines were bought by Ursula von der Leyen's Commission based on contracts that were not fully disclosed even to the members of the European Parliament who should check on how she is spending people’s money.


These doses must have cost tens of billions of euros, but we don’t know for sure because the contracts are not published.


If this is not corruption, then what is?


Ursula von der Leyen is lecturing the EU member states on rule of law, but it is her the first one who is not transparent with her activities not with how she is spending people’s money.


I demand therefore that, if Ursula von der Leyen really believes in transparency, to fully publish the contracts she had signed with the vaccine companies so we will know all how much these vaccines have cost."


Speech in the European Parliament on June 4, 2022.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZV8Eaz-zYc


Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionvaccinepowereueuropean parliamentspendingpublishcontractseuropean commissionsloveniaursula von der leyenchristian terhesundisclosedno accountabililtyanticorruptionbillions of doses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy