BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jesus Reveals the Timing of the Rapture | End Times Prophecy Explained
Jesus Reveals the Timing of the Rapture | End Times Prophecy Explained
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 11/03/25, 05:00 PM

Are we living in the last days or what some call the End Times? When will the rapture happen? In this video, we’ll uncover one of the most overlooked clues Jesus gave us about the timing of the rapture. When Jesus said His return would be “like the days of Noah,” He wasn’t just giving a vague warning—He was pointing us to a prophetic timeline hidden in the story of the flood. Many end-times teachers overlook this detail, but when you connect it to the 70th week of Daniel, the Great Tribulation, and the wrath of God, the pieces start to line up. This study will explore how Noah’s story foreshadows the exact timing of the rapture in Jesus’ Second Coming along with His third coming, where he seperates the sheep and the goat.

My Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com

What you will learn in this lesson:

Why the days of Noah are a key to unlocking rapture timing

How the flood parallels the Great Tribulation and God’s wrath

Where the 70th week of Daniel fits into this prophetic timeline

Why this overlooked clue may confirm the rapture happens before Jesus’ return at Armageddon

Join the conversation in the comments below! And if you’re passionate about end-times prophecy, biblical truth, and preparing for Jesus’ return, make sure to subscribe and stay connected.

Keywords
spiritualgodholy spiritthe biblejesusbible studysermonstruthprophecydiscipleshipbible lessonthe gospelfollower of christsharing the gospelwalking with jesusliving a christian lifereflecting christthe truth on the bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy