Jesus Reveals the Timing of the Rapture | End Times Prophecy Explained

Are we living in the last days or what some call the End Times? When will the rapture happen? In this video, we’ll uncover one of the most overlooked clues Jesus gave us about the timing of the rapture. When Jesus said His return would be “like the days of Noah,” He wasn’t just giving a vague warning—He was pointing us to a prophetic timeline hidden in the story of the flood. Many end-times teachers overlook this detail, but when you connect it to the 70th week of Daniel, the Great Tribulation, and the wrath of God, the pieces start to line up. This study will explore how Noah’s story foreshadows the exact timing of the rapture in Jesus’ Second Coming along with His third coming, where he seperates the sheep and the goat.

My Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com

What you will learn in this lesson:

Why the days of Noah are a key to unlocking rapture timing

How the flood parallels the Great Tribulation and God’s wrath

Where the 70th week of Daniel fits into this prophetic timeline

Why this overlooked clue may confirm the rapture happens before Jesus’ return at Armageddon

