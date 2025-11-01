Jesus Reveals the Timing of the Rapture | End Times Prophecy Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we living in the last days or what some call the End Times? When will the rapture happen? In this video, we’ll uncover one of the most overlooked clues Jesus gave us about the timing of the rapture. When Jesus said His return would be “like the days of Noah,” He wasn’t just giving a vague warning—He was pointing us to a prophetic timeline hidden in the story of the flood. Many end-times teachers overlook this detail, but when you connect it to the 70th week of Daniel, the Great Tribulation, and the wrath of God, the pieces start to line up. This study will explore how Noah’s story foreshadows the exact timing of the rapture in Jesus’ Second Coming along with His third coming, where he seperates the sheep and the goat.
My Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com
What you will learn in this lesson:
Why the days of Noah are a key to unlocking rapture timing
How the flood parallels the Great Tribulation and God’s wrath
Where the 70th week of Daniel fits into this prophetic timeline
Why this overlooked clue may confirm the rapture happens before Jesus’ return at Armageddon
