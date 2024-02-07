Churches during the planned demic were bribed by government to shut down!

My Pastor Son's church made it mandatory that all church members and visitors have a vaccine before they could come to church at the time of the planned demic. He later ended up, being perfectly healthy, had what's called a Widow Maker heart attack, he was 57 years old at the time. Less than 15% of people that have this heart attack survive. God spared him!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.