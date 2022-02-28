NEW NATIONAL VAX PASS! - Social Credit Is Being ROLLED OUT As People Are DISTRACTED By Ukraine War!Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent push towards social credit as a national vaccine pass has been quietly rolled out in many red states and many blue states while people are distracted by the latest propaganda flavor of the week. The Ukraine/Russia war.It is obviously easy to blindly guide people towards enslavement these days as massive news of tyranny is quickly covered up in a matter of a day or two with other news of insane tyranny.With millions of lives possibly at risk by this latest war, millions more are still at risk at the hands of the jab as bodily autonomy is stripped away from people and most sit on their hands apathetically.Will the lockdowners ever be punished? How long until the next series of lockdowns? Will the lockdowns coincide with global war?As this new national vax pass is pushed forward quietly, many states are getting on board, unrolling a QR code system tied eventually to a social credit score. This is massive news. Why aren't more people talking about it? Because you're only allowed to learn about the things the state has mandated you to learn about. That's how propaganda works.source: