Diana West Warns About the Dark and Evil Nature of the COVID Injection Program

Diana West is a widely syndicated columnist, former CNN contributor, best-selling author, and Yale graduate. Her research, investigative journalism, and books are absolutely top notch.







“There is just so much manipulation and fraud,” asserts Diana West. “The lies we’ve been told would fill all the libraries in the world. If something makes it to the mainstream, it cannot actually be true, but they want you to believe it for a certain reason. It’s the same thing with this COVID injection program. So much of this betrayal is at the hands of our government. I have bought many, many lies along the way – whether it’s about the CIA, the FBI, whether it’s 9/11, or the manipulation of our patriotism. So much of this depended on manipulating us through the media, through our fears and our best hopes for peace and plenty. The callousness and cruelty of people who achieve power is continually shocking to me.”





Diana West: https://www.dianawest.net/





(Sept 24, 2022) RAIR Foundation USA article and video interview with Diana West: https://rairfoundation.com/the-bioweapon-is-the-shot-diana-west-warns-about-the-dark-and-evil-nature-of-the-covid-vaccine-program-exclusive/