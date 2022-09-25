Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Diana West Warns About the Dark and Evil Nature of the COVID Injection Program
191 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago |

Diana West is a widely syndicated columnist, former CNN contributor, best-selling author, and Yale graduate. Her research, investigative journalism, and books are absolutely top notch.


“There is just so much manipulation and fraud,” asserts Diana West. “The lies we’ve been told would fill all the libraries in the world. If something makes it to the mainstream, it cannot actually be true, but they want you to believe it for a certain reason. It’s the same thing with this COVID injection program. So much of this betrayal is at the hands of our government. I have bought many, many lies along the way – whether it’s about the CIA, the FBI, whether it’s 9/11, or the manipulation of our patriotism. So much of this depended on manipulating us through the media, through our fears and our best hopes for peace and plenty. The callousness and cruelty of people who achieve power is continually shocking to me.” 


Diana West:  https://www.dianawest.net/


(Sept 24, 2022) RAIR Foundation USA article and video interview with Diana West:  https://rairfoundation.com/the-bioweapon-is-the-shot-diana-west-warns-about-the-dark-and-evil-nature-of-the-covid-vaccine-program-exclusive/

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsgenocidedepopulationbill gatesbioweaponsterilizationcovidplandemicdiana westgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket