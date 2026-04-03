Iraniana, Part 4: Want To Sell The War At Home?

* Within the first 30 days of the conflict in Iran, the U.S. & Israel have achieved military successes not previously seen in modern warfare.

* Battlefield wins mean nothing if you can’t sell the war back home.

* Here is how President Trump can make the political reality equal to the military reality, which is a near success.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (3 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v780wi8-want-to-sell-the-war-at-home-reaffirm-americas-position-vis-a-vis-regime-ch.html

https://youtu.be/ZIRddmM6FNo