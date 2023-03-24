Gov. DeSantis on the possibility of being Donald Trump's running mate

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sat down with Newsmax host Eric Bolling to discuss several hot topics including whether or not DeSantis would be willing to serve as Vice President under Trump.
When asked by Bolling whether or not he would like to be Trump’s Vice President nominee DeSantis wasn’t too fond of the idea and responded:
"I think I'm probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things," Gov. Ron DeSantis on the possibility of being Donald Trump's running mate. @ericbolling
https://twitter.com/i/status/1639077571550912514
