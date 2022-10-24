#Adrian #health #bioresonanceA look into vibration, frequency and resonance, with examples found in our everyday lives. We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

Your words, both spoken and written emanate a frequency that has direct effects. So we would do well to be careful with them, and also what we listen to and read, and watch.

To learn more about the Bio-media trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/

Disclaimer: Please be aware! The Trinity device from Biomedis is not a medical device. It uses bio-resonance, neurostimulation, and multi-frequency synchronisation to work. This content is not intended to replace medical advice from your doctor or another healthcare professional.

The webpage for this video:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2022/10/24/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





For the videos I referenced on Cymatics:

Ep.119 | More on cymatics and frequencies

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2020/06/25/ep-119-more-on-cymatics-and-frequencies/





Ep.99 | Vibrations, Frequency, Cymatics, Sacred Geometry and Word Magic

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2020/06/01/ep-99-vibrations-frequency-cymatics-sacred-geometry-and-word-magic/









Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/





Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/





My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.





You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/





—

Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9



