[Apr 29, 2021] Solid Proof of Flat Earth's Close Sun [MrThriveAndSurvive] [Al Theeathoone]

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Original: http://web.archive.org/web/20170807164357/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wj3B8J0i-o&gl=US&hl=en



