[Apr 29, 2021] Solid Proof of Flat Earth's Close Sun [MrThriveAndSurvive] [Al Theeathoone]

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93 Million Miles in Space Debunked The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content. The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet. Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today! Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness: https://www.patreon.com/DITRH For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH Venmo: dtweiss FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel. science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Original: http://web.archive.org/web/20170807164357/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wj3B8J0i-o&gl=US&hl=en