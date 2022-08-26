Selection Code - The Story About The County Clerk Recorder Of Mesa, CO. Tina Peters And What She Found In The Election Cheat Machines

The movie "Selection Code" is the story about Tina Peters who is the county clerk recorder of Mesa, Colorado and how she is being persecuted for simply doing her job correctly and how she discovered election fraud in the election voting machines for her county of Mesa, CO.

Fortunately she was able to save clean copies or images from the machines of all the data for the 2020 election in her county and after the data was reviewed by experts it is proven by the data that election fraud did in fact take place in the 2020 elections. This movie is her story and revelation about the 2020 election fraud. The truth must get out and shown to all Americans that care about the truth and about our country. Please share this video if you care.

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