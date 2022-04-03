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Cosmic Boogie Woogie: The Judgement of the Stars and End Times
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154 views • April 03, 2022
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The judgment and transgression of the stars is foretold in the Bible and the Book of Enoch. The Scriptures state that the order of the stars will change, and the procession will be hidden from the sinners. In their judgment the stars will fall and bring destruction down upon earth. Join us tonight as we discuss the "Cosmic Boogie Woogie" that causes men's hearts to fail.
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The judgment and transgression of the stars is foretold in the Bible and the Book of Enoch. The Scriptures state that the order of the stars will change, and the procession will be hidden from the sinners. In their judgment the stars will fall and bring destruction down upon earth. Join us tonight as we discuss the "Cosmic Boogie Woogie" that causes men's hearts to fail.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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