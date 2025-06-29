Reclaiming Your Conscious Power with Kymberley Carter-Paige

In Episode Three of our series with Anxiety and Trauma Hypnotherapist Kymberley Carter-Paige, we explore how high levels of childhood trauma and stress increase susceptibility to manipulative hypnotism and government-initiated psychological operations.





We discuss how a simple beneficial hypnosis regression can empower you to take control of your conscious mind and restore your subconscious sense of strength, autonomy and inner power.





Kymberley also mentions the negative impact of Covid-era lockdowns and masking on children’s well-being, as has been observed in her practice.





For more information please visit Kymberley Carter-Paige's website: https://www.anxietynomore.world





Episode One: https://rumble.com/v6unsar-kymberley-carter-paige-anxiety-and-trauma-hypnotherapy-specialist.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





Episode Two: https://rumble.com/v6uzzi1-kymberley-carter-paige-breaking-free-from-subconscious-control.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





--------





To support FreeNZ: https://freenz.carrd.co