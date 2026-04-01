Early Spring Garden Tasks : Netting the Greenhouse & Raising Trellises

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 1st, Happy New Year!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:49Sorting the Trellis Netting
02:04Hanging the Netting From the 2nd Floor Balcony
05:49Hanging the Netting From the 2nd Floor Office
06:49Viewing My Handiwork Down in the Garden
07:34Re-arranging the Garden
08:14Cleaning the Garden
09:45Creating a Barrier Between Townhouses
12:42Netting the Greenhouse
15:20Creating a Greenhouse Front Door
22:05Trimming the Rosemary Bush
23:26Haru & Robert’s Anniversary: 3 Years together
25:07Scenes of Kamakura
27:13Mt. Fuji 富士山