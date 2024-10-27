Venerable Day of the Sun #1: Return of the Law

Almost 1700 years ago emperor Constantine mandated Sunday as the day of rest in the Roman empire. Over the ensuing centuries this tradition became grounds for persecution of Sabbath keeping Christians who were loyal to God’s law. Today we are seeing history begin to repeat itself in fulfillment of John’s warnings in Revelation 13, as the push for a return to the union of church and state grows and Sunday laws are brought back in view.









✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction

21:16 - Adventists Join with Pope

25:58 - Conservative Atheist Echoes Puritan Beliefs

41:55 - Charlie Kirk, Trump & Project 2025

1:05:13 - Europe & International News

1:28:46 - Culture Shaping & The 10 Commandments

1:40:54 - The Coming Digital System

1:55:30 - The 10 Commandments

2:26:19 - Propaganda from the Beast

2:35:14 - Final Thoughts