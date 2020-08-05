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Judge Jeanine Pirro sounds off on Bill Clinton's alleged connection to Epstein
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187 views • August 05, 2020
La juge Jeanine parle du'un lien présumé entre Bill Clinton et Epstein
Is the media overlooking Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein ? Reaction from 'Justice' host Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Is the media overlooking Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein ? Reaction from 'Justice' host Judge Jeanine Pirro.
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