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Bolt: Ardern’s ‘woke politics’ leading New Zealand towards ‘a form of apartheid’
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160 views • September 17, 2021
Sky News Australia - 15 Sept 2021
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says he is concerned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “woke politics” are leading the country towards “a form of apartheid”.
“The Māori population of New Zealand is about 16 per cent and that includes people who also have European ancestry, some of them,” he said.
“But Ardern's cabinet commissioned a report which sets out a 20-year plan to have New Zealand eventually ruled 50-50 on race grounds, Māori and non-Māori.
“And Ardern has already now created a new Māori health authority, that’s the first step to a divided health system, divided by race. One system for one, another system for everyone else.”
Mr Bolt discussed the issue with NZ Centre for Political Research Director Dr Muriel Newman.
“It is extremely frightening because most Kiwis have no idea what’s going on,” she said.
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says he is concerned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “woke politics” are leading the country towards “a form of apartheid”.
“The Māori population of New Zealand is about 16 per cent and that includes people who also have European ancestry, some of them,” he said.
“But Ardern's cabinet commissioned a report which sets out a 20-year plan to have New Zealand eventually ruled 50-50 on race grounds, Māori and non-Māori.
“And Ardern has already now created a new Māori health authority, that’s the first step to a divided health system, divided by race. One system for one, another system for everyone else.”
Mr Bolt discussed the issue with NZ Centre for Political Research Director Dr Muriel Newman.
“It is extremely frightening because most Kiwis have no idea what’s going on,” she said.
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