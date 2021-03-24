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Wiki Wonka and the Covid-19 Factory 🏭
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40 views • March 24, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey
@drsambailey
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An analysis of Wikipedia and Covid-19.

#covid19wikipedia

References:
1. Simple Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019:
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019

2. WHO -
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it

3. The continuing 2019-nCoV epidemic threat of novel coronaviruses to global health:
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30011-4/fulltext

4. Virus Mania (see online suppliers below)
5. WHO - Coronavirus disease Q&A:
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19

6. Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019

7. Wall Street Journal, Feb 26, 2021 (Pay-walled):
https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-hunt-for-covid-19-origin-patient-zero-points-to-second-wuhan-market-11614335404

8. New York Times
https://web.archive.org/web/20210228231704/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/26/opinion/sunday/coronavirus-alive-dead.html

9. SARS-CoV-2 Isolate Truth Fund:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/

10. Wikipedia - Symptoms of Covid-19:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symptoms_of_COVID-19

11. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19:
https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665.pub2/full

12. ECDPC - Clinical characteristics of COVID-19:
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/clinical

13. FAZ article, 16 March 2020 - “We discovered new symptoms” (German):
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellschaft/gesundheit/coronavirus/neue-corona-symptome-entdeckt-virologe-hendrik-streeck-zum-virus-16681450/hendrik-streeck-leitet-das-16681500.html

14. The neurological manifestations of COVID-19: a review article:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7262683/

15. Eckhart Tolle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

Please support my channel ▶
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Virus Mania book:
abe.com (different suppliers) -
https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/SearchResults?cmsp=SearchF--topnav-_-Results&;kn=9783752629781&sts=t

Amazon -
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Amazon Kindle -
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08WT5K5QX/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=

Audiobook...is co
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qG6SKRwQaWQ

LBRY URL
lbry://@drsambailey#c/wiki-wonka-and-the-covid-19-factory-🏭#8
Claim ID
8290e2e58f6e535f04e00f250193cb5ba32e3f09
148.13 MB
Keywords
cdcvaccinewhowikipediacasespcr testdr sam bailey
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