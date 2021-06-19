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The Clinton Body Count Documentary - 2021 - The Syndicate Serial Killers
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460 views • June 19, 2021
This is the definitive documentary on the Bill and Hillary Clinton Body Count list. Over 170 people have died mysterious deaths that knew the Clinton's, were about to testify in regards to the Clinton's or had dirt on them. I have compiled the most complete list to date, and provided a short synopsis for each lost soul. The Clinton's are merely a front for the CIA, which works in conjunction with the Mossad.
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