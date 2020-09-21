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Death Becomes Her
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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37 views • September 21, 2020
Our sympathies to the Ginsburg family, but let’s face it, Ruth never did us any favors. Trump is to pick a nominee, and the left…well, they’re already apoplectic, so no change there. Stand with your brothers in solidarity and our guests Julio Rivera and Xander Gibb.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy