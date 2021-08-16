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Sundown (1941) Gene Tierney ,Bruce Cabot, George Sanders ,Harry Carey
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13 views • August 16, 2021
Sundown (1941) | Englishmen fighting Nazis in Africa use an exotic woman to vanquish the enemy in this forgotten gem from director Henry Hathaway (Niagara, How the West Was Won). The film stars Bruce Cabot, George Sanders, Harry Carey, Cedric Hardwicke, Dorothy Dandridge, and the lovely Gene Tierney as Zia, the mystery woman. How did she end up among the natives? With a musical score by the great Miklos Rozsa (Ben Hur, The Thief of Bagdad) and cinematography by Oscar winner Charles Lang (A Farewell to Arms), this feature has a pedigree like few others!
Director: Henry Hathaway
Writers: Charles G. Booth, Barré Lyndon
Starring: Gene Tierney, Bruce Cabot, George Sanders, Harry Carey, Joseph Calleia
Director: Henry Hathaway
Writers: Charles G. Booth, Barré Lyndon
Starring: Gene Tierney, Bruce Cabot, George Sanders, Harry Carey, Joseph Calleia
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