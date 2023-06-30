https://gettr.com/post/p2kue5ed209
6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: The infiltration and corruption of government officials by the CCP are not just in the US but also in Taiwan. Jason Robertson: We delineate between China and the CCP. Most Chinese people are God-fearing and freedom-loving, but it's the corrupt Chinese Communist Party that is infiltrating different things.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共的渗透和对政府官员的腐败不仅仅是在美国，还有在台湾！杰森·罗伯逊：我们区分中国和中共，大多中国人敬畏上天、热爱自由，是腐败的中共在搞各种渗透。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
