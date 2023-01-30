https://gettr.com/post/p26ssad0332

2023.01.30 Just like in China, the crematoriums in Russia cannot cope with the number of corpses. The true death toll in China is 29 million, 3.7% of its population. This is a politically motivated massacre after the CCP unwound its zero COVID policy. Both Xi and the CCP are worried that the CCP will run out of money. The Americans are really going to confiscate the CCP’s assets around the world this time.

俄罗斯的火葬场现在少人根中共国一样，烧不过来了。中共国真实的死亡人数是2900万，占总人口的3.7%，这是共产党在隔离清零以后的政治上的大屠杀！习近平恐惧和共产党的恐惧就是共产党要没钱了，美国佬动真的啦，全球封锁共产党资产。



