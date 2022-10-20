Our Lady The Great Powers are Attacking Each Other...Many Demons Leading Them Into The Great War!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Oct 17, 2022 Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on October 11, 2022:The great powers are attacking each other because of the proximity of so many demons, who are leading them into the great war.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SqFg0wFvzU
