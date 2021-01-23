CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE- THE FRANKLIN COVER UP

Conspiracy of Silence Aka The Franklin Cover Up:



In 1993, a film crew from Yorkshire Television in the U.K. led by producer, Nick Grey and director Tim Tate went to Omaha, Nebraska in the U.S.A. to make a documentary about an alleged pedophile ring.



Funded by the Discovery Channel in the U.S.A.- their proposed film would first be broadcast in the U.K. and Ireland as a part of Yorkshire Television's documentary series: First Tuesday.



A broadcast in the U.S. would soon follow.



In Omaha the film crew discovered the machinations of a vast operation functioning throughout the country, providing children to the wealthy and the political establishment for molestation, drug trafficking and blackmail.



A year later in 1994 the documentary Conspiracy of Silence was to air in the U.K. but during the final editing with first broadcast approaching, the Discovery Channel inexplicably withdrew support and reimbursed Yorkshire Television for the production costs associated with its' creation.



To date, the documentary has never been aired.