Election battle-ground dirty tricks exposed: Pro-lifers battle Democrats in Michigan

Radical LGBT and pro-abortion ideologues are attempting to subvert election integrity in this Tuesday's Michigan midterm elections — the heart of America's battleground for the pro-life movement. LifeSite's senior correspondent Jim Hale exposes the radical agenda facing the nation with on-the-ground coverage in an exclusive interview with Anne-Marie Schieber, Catholic campaign coordinator for John Gibbs. The culture of life hangs in the balance, and LifeSiteNews is giving you an inside look in the road to victory.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Michigan_Midterms_110222

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Michigan_Midterms_110222

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten