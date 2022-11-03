Create New Account
Election battle-ground dirty tricks exposed: Pro-lifers battle Democrats in Michigan
LifeSiteNews
Published 21 days ago |
Radical LGBT and pro-abortion ideologues are attempting to subvert election integrity in this Tuesday's Michigan midterm elections — the heart of America's battleground for the pro-life movement. LifeSite's senior correspondent Jim Hale exposes the radical agenda facing the nation with on-the-ground coverage in an exclusive interview with Anne-Marie Schieber, Catholic campaign coordinator for John Gibbs. The culture of life hangs in the balance, and LifeSiteNews is giving you an inside look in the road to victory.

Keywords
electionsmidtermsmichigan

