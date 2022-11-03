Election battle-ground dirty tricks exposed: Pro-lifers battle Democrats in Michigan

Radical LGBT and pro-abortion ideologues are attempting to subvert election integrity in this Tuesday's Michigan midterm elections — the heart of America's battleground for the pro-life movement. LifeSite's senior correspondent Jim Hale exposes the radical agenda facing the nation with on-the-ground coverage in an exclusive interview with Anne-Marie Schieber, Catholic campaign coordinator for John Gibbs. The culture of life hangs in the balance, and LifeSiteNews is giving you an inside look in the road to victory.
