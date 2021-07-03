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David Icke: Conectando los puntos hacia el amor propio. Mayo 2021 en español
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938 views • July 03, 2021
Doblado al español por https://elinvestigador.org
Más info en:
https://elinvestigador.org/david-icke-conectando-los-puntos-espanol/
En solo 30 minutos y gracias a su larga trayectoria divulgando conocimientos (más de 30 años) David Icke es capaz de sintetizar lo fundamental e ir a los puntos claves, tanto para entender la situación actual, como para encontrar soluciones.
Más info en:
https://elinvestigador.org/david-icke-conectando-los-puntos-espanol/
En solo 30 minutos y gracias a su larga trayectoria divulgando conocimientos (más de 30 años) David Icke es capaz de sintetizar lo fundamental e ir a los puntos claves, tanto para entender la situación actual, como para encontrar soluciones.
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