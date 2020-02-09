Will Obama Return In 2020⁉️

This video is for those who say I have too many videos covering Trump. I expose Trump because he is in the headlines 24/7/365 right now. I've covered Obama in many videos before but I want to give you a detailed one of him connected many dots to the antichrist spirit. Is he the son of perdition? Only time will tell. It is not a salvation issue unless you are not saved and pledge your allegiance to the beast when he proclaims to be god in the near future.



Remember friends, this beast has many heads and they are all working towards their one world order goal. I want to expose as much as I can so none of you are caught off guard. Major chaos is coming and through this chaos, the evil powers that be will offer a solution that will bring order.



I try to expose the enemy so you won't be caught of guard. Keep in mind that the whole worlds a stage and the devil has his hands in everything.