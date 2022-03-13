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Unusual Cosmic Process - Voice Of Earth Full Album HQ
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34 views • March 13, 2022
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Unusual Cosmic Process - Voice Of Earth, Released July 28 2020, Astropilot Music
Runar Кristinsson began to produce his music in 2006. In 2000 year he started to work as a DJ in Night Club "JOS" in Mykolaiv Ukraine under a nickname Armando Valencia. But soon he realized that composing music brings him more pleasure that just being a DJ.
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1. Voice Of Earth 0:00
2. The Cycle Of Being (Preview) 8:08
3. Unusual Cosmic Process & Pantograph - Exosphere 16:09
4. Light Pillar (Part 1) 26:16
5. Light Pillar (Part 2) 33:56
6. Desert Spirit 42:31
7. God's Language (Preview) 51:19
8. Rising Sun, Setting Moon 1:00:05
Recommended:
🔊 Unusual Cosmic Process & AstroPilot - At The Bottom Of The World
https://youtu.be/-2oM8YC27Jk
#UnusualCosmicProcess #AstroPilotMusic #ThePsychedelicMuse #Psybient #Psychill #Chillout #Downtempo #Ambient
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Chill Space is a hub for chillout music, music to relax & chill your mind and body and to take you on faraway musical journeys. There’s something for everyone: Ambient, Chillout, Psychill, Dub, Downtempo, Psybient, Ambient House, Dub Techno, Drone, Downbeat Electronica & more.
We have the perfect selection for relaxation, to work to, soundtrack for your Yoga & meditation practice & to expand your mind.
Unusual Cosmic Process - Voice Of Earth, Released July 28 2020, Astropilot Music
Runar Кristinsson began to produce his music in 2006. In 2000 year he started to work as a DJ in Night Club "JOS" in Mykolaiv Ukraine under a nickname Armando Valencia. But soon he realized that composing music brings him more pleasure that just being a DJ.
🔊 AstroPilot Music Playlist: http://bit.ly/PlayAPM
🔊 All our ambient & chillout music: http://bit.ly/PlayChillTPM
► Get it: https://unusualcosmicprocess2.bandcam...
1. Voice Of Earth 0:00
2. The Cycle Of Being (Preview) 8:08
3. Unusual Cosmic Process & Pantograph - Exosphere 16:09
4. Light Pillar (Part 1) 26:16
5. Light Pillar (Part 2) 33:56
6. Desert Spirit 42:31
7. God's Language (Preview) 51:19
8. Rising Sun, Setting Moon 1:00:05
Recommended:
🔊 Unusual Cosmic Process & AstroPilot - At The Bottom Of The World
https://youtu.be/-2oM8YC27Jk
#UnusualCosmicProcess #AstroPilotMusic #ThePsychedelicMuse #Psybient #Psychill #Chillout #Downtempo #Ambient
Follow Unusual Cosmic Process:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/unusual.c...
► Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ucp-1
Follow AstroPilot Music / Astrosphere Records:
► Facebook: http://bit.ly/AstroPilotMusicFB
► Soundcloud: http://bit.ly/AstroPilotMusicSC
► YouTube: http://bit.ly/AstroPilotMusicYT
Follow Chill Space Network on YouTube
► Chill Space: http://bit.ly/ChillSpaceTV
► The Psychedelic Muse: http://bit.ly/SubscribePsyMuse
► Cosmic Soundwaves: http://bit.ly/SubscribeCSW
► Savvas Kalt: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSavvas
► Downtempo Vibes: http://bit.ly/DTVibesSub
Follow Chill Space on Social Media:
► Web: https://chillspace.tv/
► Spotify: https://bit.ly/ChillSpaceSpotify
► Facebook: http://bit.ly/ChillSpaceFB
► Instagram: http://bit.ly/ChillSpaceIG
► Soundcloud: http://bit.ly/ChillSpaceSC
► Mixcloud: http://bit.ly/ChillSpaceMC
► The Psychedelic Muse Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheMuseFB
► Savvas Kalt Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/djsavvaskalt
Follow Trancentral:
► YouTube: http://bit.ly/TrancentralSubscribe
► Facebook: http://bit.ly/TrancentralFB
► Website: http://trancentral.tv
► Spotify: http://bit.ly/SpotifyTrancentral
Chill Space is a hub for chillout music, music to relax & chill your mind and body and to take you on faraway musical journeys. There’s something for everyone: Ambient, Chillout, Psychill, Dub, Downtempo, Psybient, Ambient House, Dub Techno, Drone, Downbeat Electronica & more.
We have the perfect selection for relaxation, to work to, soundtrack for your Yoga & meditation practice & to expand your mind.
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