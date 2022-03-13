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Unusual Cosmic Process - Voice Of Earth Full Album HQ
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34 views • March 13, 2022
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Unusual Cosmic Process - Voice Of Earth, Released July 28 2020, Astropilot Music
Runar Кristinsson began to produce his music in 2006. In 2000 year he started to work as a DJ in Night Club "JOS" in Mykolaiv Ukraine under a nickname Armando Valencia. But soon he realized that composing music brings him more pleasure that just being a DJ.

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🔊 All our ambient & chillout music: http://bit.ly/PlayChillTPM

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1. Voice Of Earth 0:00
2. The Cycle Of Being (Preview) 8:08
3. Unusual Cosmic Process & Pantograph - Exosphere 16:09
4. Light Pillar (Part 1) 26:16
5. Light Pillar (Part 2) 33:56
6. Desert Spirit 42:31
7. God's Language (Preview) 51:19
8. Rising Sun, Setting Moon 1:00:05

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🔊 Unusual Cosmic Process & AstroPilot - At The Bottom Of The World
https://youtu.be/-2oM8YC27Jk

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Chill Space is a hub for chillout music, music to relax & chill your mind and body and to take you on faraway musical journeys. There’s something for everyone: Ambient, Chillout, Psychill, Dub, Downtempo, Psybient, Ambient House, Dub Techno, Drone, Downbeat Electronica & more.
We have the perfect selection for relaxation, to work to, soundtrack for your Yoga & meditation practice & to expand your mind.
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