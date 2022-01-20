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I Don't use Mask to stop Covid
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10 views • January 20, 2022
Many people in India ask me why I do not use mask. Thus decided to make this video and upload on brighteon and reach to as many as possible Covid virus is 120 Nanometer and fiber space of mask is 300 nanometer, to stop covid, mask is stupid step.
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