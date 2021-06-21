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Real-time 24-hour Tracking of Covid-19 Microchip Shots
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242 views • June 21, 2021
Tracks you while you sleep and gives all personal information to the government on where you are and what you're doing.
I.A test subject is injected with the Covid “vaccine”
A.The Covid Vaccine contains nanotech, complete with processor and transmitter
B.Nanotech collects data on your vital signs and GPS location
C.Transmitter transmits subject’s data via 5G towers to servers (computers with massive databases)
D.Massive databases are kept with all data of all Covid vaccinated people / guinea pigs / test subjects
II.If you remember back to 2020, 5G towers were burned to the ground in many areas due to the stories surrounding what the new cell tower technology may be used for.
A. People who have received the covid vaccine are now being tracked in real time by this Artificial Intelligence 5G system.
B. People have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the AI receiver.
C. From the database the Russian hacker exposed that tracks vaccinated people, the exact info of the firmware (version of transmitting software), CPU / processor info and type of mini processor / transmitter that is inside the person is also displayed.
steverotter.com/vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time/
I.A test subject is injected with the Covid “vaccine”
A.The Covid Vaccine contains nanotech, complete with processor and transmitter
B.Nanotech collects data on your vital signs and GPS location
C.Transmitter transmits subject’s data via 5G towers to servers (computers with massive databases)
D.Massive databases are kept with all data of all Covid vaccinated people / guinea pigs / test subjects
II.If you remember back to 2020, 5G towers were burned to the ground in many areas due to the stories surrounding what the new cell tower technology may be used for.
A. People who have received the covid vaccine are now being tracked in real time by this Artificial Intelligence 5G system.
B. People have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the AI receiver.
C. From the database the Russian hacker exposed that tracks vaccinated people, the exact info of the firmware (version of transmitting software), CPU / processor info and type of mini processor / transmitter that is inside the person is also displayed.
steverotter.com/vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time/
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