Military in DC - Have we opened Pandora's box?

The Military is in DC for the inauguration. They are there under the pretext of safety and security from the threat of radicals, that's what we are being told. The military is necessary now to have an inauguration. The real question you should be asking is, 'Have we just given congress carte blanche to call in the real thunder whenever they wish?' These are troops who are not trained for this, not equipped for this, not capable of this. You have just tossed your freedoms right on the ground in the one city that is yours and yours alone...American citizens. But you can't go there now.It's for the safety of everyone dont'cha'know.You should be asking, if everything was on the up and up, why do you need 27,000 troops just to hold a ceremony?What will stop congress from calling in the military at their whims now?All that is necessary now is the smallest spark, and these same military members will be on your street corners, with very simple rules of engagement. The military is in DC today, and Des Moines tomorrow. You can never put the cork back in this bottle, cheers!Catch us live on the Survival Circle Radio Network Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays at 1900 central time!