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Glyphosate Suppresses the Immune System by "Toxic Legacy" author, Stephanie Seneff, PhD (Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy & DetoxRoundup.com
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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32 views • April 07, 2022
Courtesy of Jeffrey Smith's https://www.responsibletechnology.org/gmo-dangers/list-of-references-on-the-health-effects-of-glyphosate/ . For a 4-part, comprehensive game plan to regain and/or safeguard your health: 1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) and look around: https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns and https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance Ambassador (referral code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you.

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4. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo

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To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos

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TO SHARE THIS VIDEO, use: https://tinyurl.com/RoundupSuppressesImmuneSystem
* need to pay shipping
** you pay return shipping & possible 20% re-stocking fee
Keywords
glyphosateroundupdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxingdetoxing glyphosate
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