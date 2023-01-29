Would Putin Be One Of Those Targets?' - Rand Paul Grills Top Biden's, Nuland - On Approach To Russia - 012623

Rand Paul with Victoria Nuland, on the 26th, Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing,
He and all the rest of them need to get tougher on Nuland and the rest of the War Mongers running this country, IMO. : (((((((
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.