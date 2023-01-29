Create New Account
Would Putin Be One Of Those Targets?' - Rand Paul Grills Top Biden's, Nuland - On Approach To Russia - 012623
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Rand Paul with Victoria Nuland, on the 26th, Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing,

He and all the rest of them need to get tougher on Nuland and the rest of the War Mongers running this country, IMO. : (((((((

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

