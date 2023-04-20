https://gettr.com/post/p2evvxu5c30

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo: There is a reason for me to come here at this moment in history. This is a mission. We must trust the laws of America, we must trust the judges. In the charge against these 44 CCP officers, the Victim-1 of the 912 special project is me and our Whistleblowers’ Movement. This has caused huge repercussions in the United States and the Western world.

04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生：历史的时刻让我到这里来是有原因的，这是使命。要相信美国法律，一定要相信法官。在对这44名中共官员的控告中，912专案组的受害者-1就是我和我们爆料革命，这在美国和西方世界引起巨大反响。

