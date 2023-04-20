Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mr. Miles Guo: There is a reason for me to come here at this moment in history. This is a mission
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2evvxu5c30

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo: There is a reason for me to come here at this moment in history. This is a mission. We must trust the laws of America, we must trust the judges. In the charge against these 44 CCP officers, the Victim-1 of the 912 special project is me and our Whistleblowers’ Movement. This has caused huge repercussions in the United States and the Western world.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生：历史的时刻让我到这里来是有原因的，这是使命。要相信美国法律，一定要相信法官。在对这44名中共官员的控告中，912专案组的受害者-1就是我和我们爆料革命，这在美国和西方世界引起巨大反响。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket